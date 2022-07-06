Missing man know to frequent Hurstville area

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from south Sydney.
Wing (Kenneth) Yiu, aged 54, was last seen leaving his home on Ebsworth Street, Zetland, about 11.15am today (Wednesday 6 July 2022).
When Wing could not be contacted or located, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
He may be in the Zetland or Hurstville areas.
Family and police hold serious concerns for Wing's welfare.
Wing is described as being of Asian appearance, about 170cm to 180cm tall, of medium build, with an olive complexion, and balding dark-coloured hair. He also wears reading glasses.
Wing was last seen wearing a distinctive yellow and grey 'Renault' jacket, dark pants, shoes, and was holding an umbrella.
Anyone with information in relation to Wing's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 888 000.
