The St George District Rugby League Football Club has officially announced its teams for the final two era's, being the "Modern Masters" (1982-1998) and "Twenty-First Century Dragons" (1999-2020).. During these eras the Dragons made grand finals on six occasions (1985, 1992-93, 1996, 1999 and 2010) and finally broke the drought in 2010 when Ben Hornby led the side to a victory over the Roosters.
In 1985, the Dragons went close to their best ever season when they captured the Club Championship in emphatic style and then, on grand final day, claimed the Reserve Grade and Under 23 titles only to be edged out 7-6 by Canterbury-Bankstown in First Grade in front of almost 45,000 fans at the SCG.
It was a frustrating game for St George as Canterbury used the "bomb" to great advantage, leading the NSWRL to change the rule in 1986 changing to what is now the 20-metre restart.
The First-Grade team that day included Michael O'Connor, Steve Morris, Graeme Wynn, Craig Young and Pat Jarvis - all of whom made the 1982-1988 Team of the Era. Whilst Brad Mackay, selected at Lock Forward in this Team of the Era, is the only player in the club's history to play for Illawarra, St George and St George Illawarra
In 1988, led by captain Craig Young, in his final season at the club, the Dragons won the midweek Panasonic Cup beating Balmain.
As part of the St George DRLFC Centenary celebration, a selection panel was formed to decide on the 17 players and coach that would form the Dragons "Team of the Century". With over 1000 players having worn the famous white with red-V jersey, the panel decided that this selection process should be broken up into six era teams. The "Team of Century" would then be chosen from these six "Teams of the Eras".
Chairman, Craig Young said the Team of the Century and Team of the Era's concepts were born out of their History Committee who wanted to see that they recognise and honour those who have "made our Club one of the most famous and recognisable in world sport".
"We put together a high credential selection panel chaired by former coach, and now respected journalist, Roy Masters, and the premise on which the Team of the Century is based, is that all eras in the history of the club have produced great players, and this process ensures that the greatest players from all eras are recognised.
"Selectors were asked to consider a range of qualities such as: skill, durability, courage, character, versatility, leadership, representative honours etc and all players were judged on their performances for the Club or representative football in the years they represented the Club,".
1982-1998 Team
Brian Johnson, Steve Morris, Mark Coyne, Michael O'Connor, Ricky Walford, Anthony Mundine, Noel Goldthorpe, Brad Mackay, Graeme Wynn, Gorden Tallis, Craig Young, Nathan Brown, Pat Jarvis. Bench: Brian Johnston, Scott Gourley, David Barnhill, Wayne Bartrim. Coached by Roy Masters
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
