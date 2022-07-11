St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Final two era's announced

John Veage
By John Veage
July 11 2022 - 10:30pm
Titans: St Georges Graeme Wynn and Michael O'Connor take on the Bulldogs defence in the 1985 Grand Final.Picture John Veage

The St George District Rugby League Football Club has officially announced its teams for the final two era's, being the "Modern Masters" (1982-1998) and "Twenty-First Century Dragons" (1999-2020).. During these eras the Dragons made grand finals on six occasions (1985, 1992-93, 1996, 1999 and 2010) and finally broke the drought in 2010 when Ben Hornby led the side to a victory over the Roosters.

