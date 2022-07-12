Two developers were allegedly told to 'be quiet' by two Hurstville councillors after one of their projects was not approved, the ICAC was told last week.
The ICAC is investigating whether, between 2014 and 2021, then Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and then Hurstville Councillor Philip Sansom, sought and/or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street; and 53-57 Forest Road, 108-126 Durham Street and 9 Roberts Lane, Hurstville (the Landmark Square development).
Advertisement
At the July 8 hearing, Mr Uy was shown a message from himself to Wensheng Liu which said, 'Mr Liu you are our leader, our light. Our project hasn't been approved yet we are worried that someone might cause trouble at our back. Will explain and report to you clearly on our return. Chubby and Middle East told us to be quiet."
Mr Uy confirmed that 'Chubby' was a reference to Mr Badalati and 'Middle East' was a reference to Mr Hindi.
Counsel for ICAC, Ms Zelie Heger asked why Mr Uy referred to them by these names rather than their actual names.
Mr Uy said, "It's just a sort of Chinese culture they use to use people's nickname."
Asked which project he was referring to when he said 'our project hasn't been approved yet," Mr Uy said he couldn't remember.
Ms Heger said,"Well it must have been either Treacy Street or Landmark Square, correct?"
Mr Uy agreed that it would probably be Treacy Street.
Ms Heger, " And when you said you were 'worried that someone might cause trouble at our back' who was that someone you were referring to?"
Mr Uy, "I really don't know who that was."
When questioned, Mr Uy confirmed he had sought advice from Mr Badalati and Mr Hindi from time to time about the Landmark Square project.
When asked what sort of advice Mr Badalati gave him, he said. "They asked me whether the purpose of this development was for residential only, I said I would rather have a five star hotel there....because a five star hotel would create about 500 to 1,000 job vacancies. Since it is close to the airport it can attract a lot of people to stay and create more prosperity for the Hurstville area."
Commissioner Stephen Rushton asked why it was necessary to deal with Mr Badalati and Mr Hindi directly.
Mr Uy said, "This project had been dragging on for years by the council. Every time we approach the council they have different people talking to us, different requirements. We propose something to them, two months later, they would send someone, other member of staff to see us and reject the previous proposal and asking us to provide other proposals."
Ms Heger," When you were concerned about those delays that was in 2018/19. But you sought advice from Mr Badalati and Mr Hindi much earlier, in 2016, didn't you? You sought assistance even before the council voted on the Landmark Square planning proposal on 20 April, 2016, didn't you?"
Mr Uy, "Because I need to explain to them and let them know whether this project is of benefit to the council, to the Hurstivlle and entire St George area."
The hearing continues.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.