Developers told to 'be quiet'

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:30am
Quiet advice: Real estate Philip Liu said he was allegedly told to keep quiet by two Hurstville Councillors after a project he was involved with had not been approved yet.

Two developers were allegedly told to 'be quiet' by two Hurstville councillors after one of their projects was not approved, the ICAC was told last week.

