Pamela Brown wasn't looking for a new job this year when she was approached to take over the reins of St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation.
But her answer was a pretty quick and clear 'yes'.
It meant the return to her former, not forgotten, passion - connecting to the shire community.
Mrs Brown is the new chief executive of SSMRF, which promotes research projects being undertaken behind laboratory doors.
The foundation has been in operation for 15 years. It has funded 61 medical research grants worth more than $9 million across areas including cancer, maternal health, cardiovascular health, gastroenterology, aged care.
A chance to gain niche knowledge and build stronger relationships was reason enough to join the team, Mrs Brown said.
She steps into the role with an extensive 20-year experience in charity work, taking over from Jill Deering, who is now the foundation's director.
"I was approached by Jill, who was interim CEO for three months - ended up being a year - at a forum," Mrs Brown said.
"We'd known each other for years but never had a face-to-face conversation. She said 'I want to offer you a job.' I wasn't looking but was really keen to get back into the local area. We got talking and multiple interviews later with the Board, here I am."
Her previous positions include chief executive of non-profit organisation, Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation, which supports children who have a parent with mental illness.
She was most recently the chief executive of Sydney's inner west-based Stepping Out Program, which assists female survivors of childhood sexual abuse.
"[This role will be] challenging but it's my end of career job," Mrs Brown said. "I got caught up with client work before, and I see huge potential here.
"Making a difference for vulnerable residents from youth through to seniors has given me a respect and understanding of the importance of community spirit and support, and the vital role of volunteer involvement."
She has been a "proud Sutherland Shire resident of over 40 years", is married and has three children and three grandchildren.
Mrs Brown, of Yowie Bay, has been involved in schools, the Red Shield Appeal, Cook Community Classic and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Caringbah. In 2017 she was presented with a Sutherland Shire Citizen of the Year award in recognition of her commitment to the community.
She ran for council in 2022, but lost by about 500 votes. "I just missed out but I would not be able to take this job if I got in," she said.
Although she has "always known about the foundation", she was eager to learn more.
"I was at the Kogarah opening because Caringbah Rotary was involved in donations, and when I left Kookaburra, two of my staff came to work here," she said.
"I'm still learning about all the intricate work that's being done, but what we have are these amazing local doctors who are doing down-to-earth, relevant research for the benefit of the community. We are so privileged to have these doctors in our backyard."
Next steps on the to-do list include leading conversations with the State Government in August about innovative gut health research, and how it affects physical and mental health.
"We hope to get backing for that because it's very exciting," Mrs Brown said.
Another project in the pipeline involves mothers and their babies, with researchers examining the microbiome during pregnancy and then at a child's first birthday.
"The whole point of us is to raise money so people can research their specialty," Mrs Brown said. "We're not just here to raise money for the foundation but to financially support young doctors so they can do their chosen research.
"I also want to reconnect and built relationships with corporate sponsors, especially local ones."
The foundation is preparing for its major annual fundraiser, the 15th Beachside Dash, on September 11 at Dolls Point. It returns after a two-year pause and aims to raise money for current and future medical projects in the region.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
