St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Kirrawee Family Medical Practice launches Sutherland Shire COVID-19 Respiratory Kids Program, funded by Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:54am
Chest check: Dr Gemma Urch examines 19-month-old Mitch, at Kirrawee Family Medical Practice, which is piloting a respiratory program for children, launched to help ease the pressure off hospital emergency departments. Picture: John Veage

Kirrawee Family Medical Practice has launched a trial to give parents flexibility in treating their child's respiratory symptoms, and to help ease the pressure off hospitals.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

