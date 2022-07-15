Update
A surfer has died after being pulled unconscious from the water at Cronulla this morning.
Emergency services were called just after 7am today.
"Members of the public together with Surf Life Savers NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR, before the 41-year-old was taken to Sutherland Hospital where he later died," a police statement said.
"Officers from Sutherland Police Area Command attended and will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner."
Earlier
Other surfers and lifeguards came to the assistance of a body boarder who needed medical assistance at Cronulla this morning.
Emergency treatment was performed on the beach before the patient was taken by ambulance to hospital.
The bodyboarder was surfing at Cronulla Point about 7am.
Lifeguards pulled him onto a jet ski and took him to the beach where they worked on him until paramedics arrived.
Five ambulances and five police cars attended.
More to come
