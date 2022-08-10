St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Loftus Public School Spring Fair will be held on September 3 after a break of four years

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 10 2022 - 8:01am, first published 7:30am
The Loftus Public School Spring Fair will return on Saturday, September 3 after a break of four years.

