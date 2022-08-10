The Loftus Public School Spring Fair will return on Saturday, September 3 after a break of four years.
The event, which organisers say will have "something for everyone", will be held in the school grounds from 9am to 3pm. A crowd of about 3000 is expected.
The spring fair is usually held every two years and, due to the pandemic, the last time it was held was in 2018.
This has proved a blow to the school as it is the main fundraising event.
President of the Loftus Public School Spring Fair Committee, Marney Wane, said while the main aim of the spring fair was to raise money for "our beautiful school", there was also another important reason for it being held.
"We want to use the event to give back to the community of Loftus and beyond," she said.
"We've all had an intense few years and we all deserve some fun."
The spring fair will include school-led stalls, including the 'White Wolf Construction' Brick Room, a BBQ, the iconic cake stall, second hand books and toys stalls, plant stall and many more.
At those stalls, a volunteer parent works with the children and parents of each class group to activate and manage the stall. All funds go directly back to the school.
External Stall holders will also lease spaces.
They will include community favourites such as Eliza Jade Candles, Sydney Ice Cream, Foxytrot, Love Lacy, FunTatts, Wild Ride and many more.
Ms Wane said the school was excited to welcome stall holders to bring their wares to the community.
"Not only do the stall holders help set the calibre of the fair, but they are also contributing prizes to the highly popular chocolate wheel - which will be a raging success, igniting the community's sense of fun, with great prizes - all to raise money for the school."
The Sanders' Rides Arena will have a range of attractions, including jumping castle, giant inflatable slide, rock-climbing walls, spinning chairs and an inflatable obstacle course.
The organising committee is thankful to sponsors, prize contributors and stallholders.
Special mention has been made of Platinum Sponsors Hill & Viteri Property, Gold Sponsors White Wolf Constructions and Sanders Property Agents, and multiple silver and bronze sponsors, who have partnered with the committee, offering funds and donations.
