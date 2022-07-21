The eastern end of Heathcote Road will be closed again this weekend, next weekend and for three weekday nights next week.
Motorists can expect a repeat of the traffic queues on Linden Street, Sutherland, which have occurred on recent weekends, as traffic is again funnelled on to this route.
Transport for NSW says the Heathcote Road closures are necessary to excavate and widen the existing rock cutting to build the road approaches to the new bridge.
"To undertake this work safely and minimise traffic impacts on road users during the day there will be full road closures of Heathcote Road between New Illawarra Road and Princes Highway, on weeknights and over weekends," a spokesman said.
The following details have been provided:
The next closures are:
During weekend closures, construction will occur for 24 hours per day to reduce the need for set up and pack down, and reduce the number of closures needed overall to safely deliver the project.
Weeknight closures will be ongoing until the project is complete. We will work to minimise closures where possible.
We expect there will be approximately eight weekend closures between June and September 2022 to safely complete this work, weather permitting.
Access to Forum Drive will be maintained during the road closures.
National Parks and Wildlife Services, emergency services and pedestrian access to Pipeline Trail and Scouters Mountain Trail will also be maintained during the road closures.
During the weeknight and weekend closures of Heathcote Road between New Illawarra Road and the Princes Highway a detour will be in place via Kirrawee and the Bangor Bypass.
The detour is suitable for freight and B-double trucks up to 26 metres long.
Please plan ahead and allow additional travel, and it is recommended alternative routes be used where possible.
Traffics delays are expected at the existing traffic congestion points at Linden Street during the weekend peak periods.
Transport for NSW will be monitoring queue lengths. Temporary local road traffic changes will be in place between 9am and 4pm at Linden Street and Leonay Street in Sutherland to reduce congestion during the weekend peak periods.
Access to Bonnet Bay will be via Oxford Street, East Parade and Jannali Avenue.
Electronic messages signs will advise closure dates in advance and the detour will be clearly signposted.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
