Sharks at Kareela restaurant Cove Bar & Grill has won the regional title in the Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards for the second year in a row, and was runner-up for the state honour in the medium-size club category.
Bundeena Community & Services Club took out second place in the Southern Metropolitan group, with Cronulla RSL's Watergrill restaurant in third place.
The winners were announced at ClubsNSW's Perfect Plate Awards Night at Doltone House, Jones Bay Wharf on July 21.
More than 160 club eateries from 142 clubs across NSW created a special competition dish for their menu, with members and patrons invited to score the meals out of five and cast their votes between May 6 and June 19.
Over 48,000 Perfect Plate dishes were purchased, with the competition's ambassadors - celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge - impressed by the quality of the cuisine
The dishes nominated by the successful shire clubs and the members' price were:
Diners could only vote for each Perfect Plate dish once, but they were encouraged to taste as many competition dishes at as many NSW clubs as possible to boost their chances of winning a prize.
A $100 dining voucher was given away every day of the competition, while the two diners who voted for the most Perfect Plate dishes each win a 'foodie getaway' for two valued at over $3,000.
The two winners will be announced later this month.
To find out more about the Perfect Plate Awards, including details on participating eateries and their competition dish, visit: perfectplate.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
