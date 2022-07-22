St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks at Kareela restaurant Cove Bar & Grill wins regional title in Perfect Plate Award and runner-up for state honour

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:13am, first published 4:34am
Perfect Plate ambassador Manu Feidel visits Sharks at Kareela. Picture: Facebook

Sharks at Kareela restaurant Cove Bar & Grill has won the regional title in the Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards for the second year in a row, and was runner-up for the state honour in the medium-size club category.

