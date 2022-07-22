St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Harry has his pies on Kogarah

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated July 22 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 5:14am
A slice of thje action: Harry's Cafe de Wheels chief executive officer Daniel Beuthner outside the Kogarah Town Centre where his latest outlet will open in August. Picture: John Veage

"We want to let a new generation to get to know the Australian meat pie."

- Harry's Cafe de Wheels boss Daniel Beuthner

The Kogarah Town Centre is to be the site of a bold new experiment in Aussie eating habits - bringing the classic meat pie to the next generation of schoolkids.

