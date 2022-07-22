"We want to let a new generation to get to know the Australian meat pie."- Harry's Cafe de Wheels boss Daniel Beuthner
The Kogarah Town Centre is to be the site of a bold new experiment in Aussie eating habits - bringing the classic meat pie to the next generation of schoolkids.
This is the aim of Harry's Cafe de Wheels boss Daniel Beuthner when he opens the latest Harry's outlet at the shopping centre at the end of August.
It will be the 15th Harry's Cafe de Wheels outlet to open in Sydney and part of the Kogarah Town Centre's revitalisation.
Opening its first caravan cafe outside the the naval docktyard at Woolloomooloo more than 80 years ago, Harry's Cafe de Wheels customers have included everyone from royalty to rock stars.
The famous Harry's pit stop concept with its stainless and check effect and red and white awning will now occupy a prominent corner position at the Railway Parade entrance to Kogarah Town Centre.
The servery window will open directly to the street, just on the bus stop.
As well as Harry's classic pies and American-style hot dogs, the menu will include loaded and plain chips, custard tarts, thick shakes and coffee.
The opening of the Kogarah outlet is expected to provide up to 10 new local jobs.
"We chose Kogarah because it seemed like a logical step to move further south in Sydney," Mr Beuthner said.
"Another important reason was that 3,500 schoolkids pass through the Kogarah Town Centre every day.
"Harry's is an older, established brand, famous for its pies and hot dogs since 1945," he said.
"It's a favourite with the older demographic but schoolkids would only know it through their parents. They may have visited Harry's at Woolloomolloo once, now they can visit closer to home.
"We want to let a new generation get to know the Australian meat pie.
"That's why we chose this location at Kogarah.
"It's important to have something close to local school kids to show them our products so that they know more than just KFC and McDonalds.
"And we have natural Australian ingredients.
"There's not too many brands trying to keep the meat pie on the market," Mr Beuthner said.
"So it's definitely important to showcase our products to a younger demographic and let them know that pies are still a thing that can provide a good meal."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
