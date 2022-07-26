St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Photos | Sheet pile barrier in front of existing concrete structure recommended to address damage to Prince Street seawall

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:45am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sheet pile barrier in front of the existing concrete structure is the recommended short-term option for addressing damage to the Prince Street seawall between North Cronulla and Elouera beaches.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.