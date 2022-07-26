Self defence is not a luxury in the age of COVID

People shouldn't have to choose between knowing how to protect themselves and their loved ones or paying the bills.
This is the philosophy of Steven Kratsas founder of Mortdale based self defence gym, SGS Krav Maga.
After hearing of a surge in school bullying and domestic violence since the advent of COVID and lockdowns, Steven has launched a self-defence program for members in the community experiencing financial adversity.
"Since the lockdowns there have been a lot of cases where parents were quite distressed with the kids behaviour," Steven said.
"There has been an upsurge in bullying both at home at at school. Some cases have been quite nasty. I've heard of some parents being bullied by their kids. Some parents have had to phone the police against their own kids.
"I've heard of cases at school where a Year 5 student pulled a knife on another Year 5 student.
"That's the nature of the beast right now. It's like we are living in a topsy turvy world.
"Domestic violence incidents are up. There is more need but less money."
This is why SGS Krav Maga has launched a new program to give access to all members in the community experiencing financial adversity the opportunity to learn realistic and practical self-defence skills.
Under the program, participants have unlimited gym access to all adult classes offered by SGS Krav Maga.
A fee of $20 per week for unlimited access to all our self-defence classes, or on a case-by- case basis will apply," Steven said.
Participation is completely private and confidential and open to anyone eligible for adult classes.
"Not having enough money for a gym membership should not be the reason someone doesn't learn to defend themselves," Steven said.
"We don't want anyone to have to choose between knowing how to protect themselves and their loved ones and paying the bills."
"Unfortunately, for people who lose their source of income or find themselves in a transitional time of financial difficulty, it often is. What's worse, is that they're also the ones who need self-defence skills the most. We want to do something to bridge this gap.
"We can tell a person who has experienced domestic violence, They are reserved and skittish. But they eventually learn to trust us."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
