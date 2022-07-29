Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Tackling domestic abuse through criminalising coercive control

I have, for example, overseen legislation which has: reformed the law of sexual consent; facilitated jury directions about rape myths; introduced new crimes of failing to report and failing to protect against child abuse; toughened criminal sentencing for child abuse; seen NSW be one of first two states to sign up to the national child abuse redress scheme; made it easier to allow coincidence and tendency evidence of child abuse in court; made it easier for sexual assault and domestic violence complainants to give their evidence in court; expanded the civil liability and the duty of care of institutions regarding offending behaviour by their personnel and removing technical legal obstacles; and allowed child abuse complainants to have courts set aside unfair settlements. In doing this I've been helped by some extraordinary advocate-survivors who've shared their own stories and fought for reform.