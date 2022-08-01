After its charity golf day was rescheduled because of wet weather, there is a replacement fundraiser on the horizon that will go ahead this year at the supportive reins of The Family Co.
The community organisation based at Jannali, which assists women and children who have been affected by domestic violence, is hoping to raise money for an additional family worker to join its team.
It is hosting a spring gala dinner for the cause on September 16 at the newly-renovated St George Sailing Club.
The organisation realised there was a need for more support staff to keep up with the increased demand and escalating incidences of domestic violence in the community.
In 2021, The Family Co helped more than 16,000 families in Sutherland Shire, providing practical and emotional support in managing challenging situations when it comes to parenting and relationships.
On average, about 400 families per month from St George and Sutherland Shire are referred to The Family Co for domestic and family violence support.
The Family Co identify emerging issues in the community and respond with holistic services using evidence based and trauma informed programs to deliver lasting benefits and empower parents and children.
Most of the families it helps receive support from its team with safety planning services and an opportunity to connect with caseworkers to help with court support, safe housing and ongoing therapeutic support.
Family workers offer education, connections, information, advocacy and referrals to other services to help people increase their knowledge and build confidence in dealing with challenges including parenting, childhood development, and domestic violence.
It follows a major win for victims of domestic, family and sexual violence, with coercive control set to be criminalised in NSW, in a landmark decision announced in July this year.
Advocacy organisation Full Stop Australia says the law, which could result in seven years' jail time for people convicted of such behaviour, is welcomed.
"We know that the Domestic Violence Death Review by the NSW Coroner's Court found that 99 per cent of domestic homicides are preceded by coercive control. It is the single biggest correlating factor," Chief Executive, Hayley Foster, said.
But the organisation stated that the new laws must be supported by widespread and comprehensive training of police, prosecutors and the judiciary.
A $200 ticket to the fundraiser hosted by The Family Co includes a three course meal, live music and raffle prizes.
The golf day fundraiser has been rescheduled for March 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
