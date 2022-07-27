A Gymea Bay park renewal is the first of 10 to be delivered by Sutherland Shire Council over 12 months.
Old School Park, in Gymea Bay Road has become a more vibrant and inclusive play facility, with a broader range of equipment to suit more age groups and improvements to the surrounds.
The park has a new picnic shelter, new bench seating, additional picnic tables to provide more comfortable gathering spaces, a wider central pathway to improve accessibility and a combination of synthetic grass, wet pour rubber and mulch softfall.
Other projects in the 2022-23 renewal program include:
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, with more than 150 playgrounds of different shapes and sizes in the shire, families were "spoiled for choice".
"With more renewal projects for the future, we aim to ensure all local outdoor play spaces continue to be cherished for generations to come," he said.
"In recent months Council has been working hard to complete several playground renewals despite challenging weather circumstances, and we are thrilled to confirm many of these spaces are now open for play.
"We value the feedback that residents provide in community consultation opportunities to help shape future playground upgrades.
Feedback is invited up until August 10 on a playground renewal proposal for Roger Summers Reserve Playground, Bundeena via the Join the Conversation platform: www.jointheconversation.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/roger-summers.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
