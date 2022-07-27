St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Old School Park in Gymea Bay leads way in the shire's park renewal program this year

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old School Park, in Gymea Bay Road has become a more vibrant and inclusive play facility, with a broader range of play equipment to suit more age groups and improvements to the surrounds. Picture: supplied

A Gymea Bay park renewal is the first of 10 to be delivered by Sutherland Shire Council over 12 months.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.