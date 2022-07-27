Retired war dog Manic has become Cronulla RSL Memorial Club's first honorary four-legged member, with his own membership card, complete with photo.
Manic has also helped the club raise more than $15,000 to support other ex-military dogs at the end of their service.
After serving in Iraq and on Tactical Assault Group East (TAGE), Manic retired in 2020 and lives in Sutherland Shire.
Cronulla RSL's chief executive Sue McNeil said the club was asked by Manic's handler in 2021 if the dog could enter the premises after the Anzac Day dawn service.
"We approved without hesitation," Ms McNeil said. "Service dogs are diggers too!"
Ms McNeil said the club was so touched by Manic's story and saddened to hear of the limited support war dogs and their handlers receive after their service, management was inspired to do something to help.
Fundraising activities on Anzac Day 2021 and 2022 raised more than $15,000 for the Australian War Animal Memorial Organisation (AWAMO) and Veteran Service Animals.
AWAMO is a volunteer not-for-profit group, which recognises the deeds of animals during Australian military service and educates the public about the sacrifices that have been made.
Animals that have played a significant role in assisting Australian defence forces over the years include dogs, horses, mules, donkeys, camels and pigeons.
AWAMO has donated more than 30 plaques honouring the deeds and sacrifices of animals during all wars at various RSL clubs, parks and military establishments and has numerous initiatives in place to support animals who have given military service or are impacted by war.
One such plaque will be unveiled in August in a memorial garden being established at the Cronulla club.
AWAMO's Anzac Veteran Service Dog Assistance Project provides financial help for retired military working dogs at the end of their service when the Australian Defence Force's duty of care ends.
Funds assist the dog's handlers with the cost of medication, veterinary bills and the supply of comfort items such beds, coats and toys.
When the time comes, the funds also assist with the cost of cremation and honouring the dogs with a burial head stone.
The group has negotiated arrangements with Master Pets and PetLife to provide a range of dietary foods for the animals to enjoy during their retirement.
Ms McNeil said Cronulla RSL hoped their efforts would encourage other clubs to support their local service dogs, and get behind the AWAMO.
AWAMO is at present preparing a container load of food and medication supplies to be shipped to Poland, to support animals in the Ukraine who are being displaced as their owners flee the conflict zone.
For more information on AWAMO, visit their website http://awamo.org.au/
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
