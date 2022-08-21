St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls on top

By John Veage
Updated August 21 2022 - 11:40pm, first published 11:30pm
Winners: The Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls winning run has seen them score 76 goals and concede only 1 this season.

A team of Rockdale under 12 year old girls has achieved something no one else has been able to, with a 2022 quadruple cup collection .

