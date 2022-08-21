A team of Rockdale under 12 year old girls has achieved something no one else has been able to, with a 2022 quadruple cup collection .
The giant killing and record breaking teams run isn't over yet either with the 'Champion of Champions' tournament still to come.
The Ilinden Rockdale City Suns Football Club's under 12 Girls team have this season won the pre season Proctor Cup in Bathurst over the Blacktown Spartans 1-0.
No community club team has won this competition.
They then won the Kanga Cup in Canberra ,defeating Northbridge FC 2-0-the Kanga Cup is the largest international youth football tournament in the Southern Hemisphere.
Next up was the Minor Premiership in the U12 girls St George Association competition where they remarkably went undefeated all season conceding only one goal and scoring 76, accumulating enough points four weeks ago to be crowned premiers.
On Sunday with the pressure on their young shoulders they won the Grand Final 3-0 against Lugarno.
The team is Harriet Galbraith,Kayla Kokalevska, Paige Limberis, Giselle Daehn Conte, Zara Bozinovski, Leahana Kotevski, Milla Kokalevska, Angelina Antonopoulos, Mila Peardon, Isabella Prentoski,Genevieve Estmore, Sophie Spasevski and Ava Ajjaka.
They were also honoured at last months Bayside Council meeting after winning both the Proctor and Kanga Cup competitions.
The team and coaches attended the July 27 Council meeting where they were acknowledged for their achievements by Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry and her fellow councillors.
"We would like to congratulate our amazing Rockdale City Suns llinden FC Under 12s Girls' Team,'' she said.
"We invited you to the council because we are so proud of your achievements.
"I'm sure you've trained very hard and you've had wonderful success and I'm sure great family support from your coach, trainers and everyone who gives their time to give you this opportunity, so well done."
Coach George Kokalevski said they now have one mountain left to climb to make it five out of five-to be the 2022 Champion of Champions.
