Bay Central shopping centre and the revamped Sharks leagues club in the Woolooware Bay Town centre development are expected to open in mid-2023.
The two eagerly awaited elements of the development were originally expected to be completed in early 2022, but the pandemic followed by prolonged wet weather provided setbacks for developer Aoyuan Internationa and builder Parkview.
Advertisement
The Sharks' board of directors and senior management, led by chief executive Dino Mezzatesta, did a walk-through of the construction site this week to inspect progress.
"You get an idea of the magnitude of the project when viewing it externally, and you get the same feeling when seeing it internally," he said.
"All aspects of the precinct are complementary to one another and we are delighted the new Sharks Leagues Club will be the centrepiece."
More than 70 per cent of Bay Central's retail space has been leased. The newest retailers to join the community include Nathan's Diamonds jewellery store, Essence Day Spa, Lee Massage & Acupuncture and popular Chinese restaurant, SHA KEE.
SHA KEE replaced King Wan in the leagues club in 2018, but will resurface in the new shopping centre.
Bay Central will have two large supermarkets, indoor and outdoor dining, fresh food offerings, speciality shops, and a health and wellness precinct.
Retailers are still being sought for kitchenware, homeware (bedding and linen, as well as decorative items), sporting goods, organic food, children's clothing, unisex fashion and activewear.
The fourth and final stage of the town centre development also includes 245 apartments and 71-room Quest Hotel.
The shopping centre structure is mostly complete and construction teams have been working on concrete pours on the podium level.
The formwork for Level 6, which is the first residential level of Building A, has been completed.
Services such as electrical, water supply, drainage, fire sprinklers, air-conditioning and exhaust are being installed in the shopping centre and the footprints for each retailer are starting to emerge.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.