St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Legends walk the walk

John Veage
By John Veage
July 31 2022 - 11:30pm
Legends Walk: Mark Gasnier was one of four new inductee's into the Legends Walk at Kogarah Oval. Picture John Veage

The St George District Rugby League Football Club has unveiled four new inductees into their 'Legends Walk' at Kogarah- Team of the Century players Harry Bath, Mark Gasnier, Doug McRitchie and Neville Smith.

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

