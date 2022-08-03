A well-known butchery at Kirrawee is finishing up trade this month, but letting go of the memories will be difficult, owner Stefan Birmili says.
Rudis on Oak Road opened in about 1982, after Stefan's father Rudi and his family moved from Germany when Stefan was 10 years old.
Now 50, Stefan looks back fondly on those early beginnings.
The decision to close is a combination of rising production and ingredient costs, and Stefan's desire to seek a permanent change of lifestyle in the Central Tablelands of NSW.
Stefan and his family have been living in Orange for more than 10 years, and he says now is the time that Rudis needs a "new driver behind the wheel".
His father Rudi, who is in his 80s, moved to the north coast about 25 years ago. Stefan has been running things behind the scenes as the owner of one of the oldest still operating German butcheries in Sydney.
"It has become so much of the local landscape," Stefan said. "Started by my father Rudi, it has been part of ours, our children, and so many other families' lives.
"Our last day of trading will be August 27 - the end of an era, and we will miss being part of the lives of people that we grew up with."
Rudis was established by artisan master butcher Rudi Birmili, who brought to Australia the passion and craftsmanship to create a culinary experience.
Stefan Birmili, a third generation smallgoods maker and master butcher followed in the family tradition.
Inspired by authentic European recipes, the butchery has been a popular one-stop-shop for residents of Sutherland Shire. But things don't stay the same forever.
"Since the brick bit development, the demographics and needs of the area have changed," Stefan said.
"Also meat has basically gone up 100 per cent but we've always had that pressure to keep prices low because a lot more people in units are watching their dollar. Even though the quality we are producing is the same we're not getting what we need to cater for that changing market."
Stefan began his career in avionic engineering with Qantas, but quickly changed his mind.
"When I left school that's where I got a job but then dad dropped a bombshell saying 'I'm closing the shop down', and I said 'hang on this can't happen,'" he said. "So I did my butchering apprentice and learnt the trade from my father. We've been there ever since."
Running the trade has not come without its obstacles, leading to an eventual drop in profits.
"It's always been a challenge being in the shire, which is so Anglo-Saxon so to try to introduce the produce to the local genre wasn't easy," Stefan said. "In the 80s there were lots more Germans, Austrians, Poles, Hungarians, who loved the goods and bought it in truckloads, but over the past two decades European migration has slowed down and it's declined.
"During COVID-19 we did see more people wanting to support local business over supermarkets but Facebook 'likes' doesn't equal turnover. Once a year Christmas ham doesn't cut it - we need consistency."
Stefan says it's time to move on. "My life is in Orange now," he said. "There's a huge demand there for handcrafted product, and I can deal directly with the farmer. It's an exciting new venture."
He says he will miss the loyal customers, staff and community.
"My two sons used to help out in the shop making kebabs. I've trained all my staff. It's such a storehouse of memories for me and has been a big part of my life," Stefan said.
"The people have been more than customers, a lot of them have become friends. You really look forward to seeing them and having a chat. We were on Food Safari with Maeve O'Meara decades ago and it's still being re-run - it's one of those things we will be known for.
"Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive and welcoming over the years and making us feel so much a part of the community."
Customers also posted their messages on Facebook about the butchery closing.
"What a shame. Always loved stocking up on the yummy produce, reminding our taste buds of the old home country," Kaki Voeg said.
"I have great memories of Rudis growing up and working with dad in the shop, dressed in my apron making schaschliks while standing on an upside down milk create. It is a sad day for the shire," Jordon Oliver said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
