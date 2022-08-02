St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Flood affected communities need action now

Updated August 2 2022 - 4:02am, first published 3:57am
Kogarah MP Chris Minns.

Last week I was out visiting flood affected communities in the Hawkesbury and Nepean area. The overwhelming message from these communities was the need for immediate action. These communities will face continual flood risk, so we need urgent action and solutions that can be delivered right now.

