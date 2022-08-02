St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gymea and Cronulla Spring festivals return after two years' pandemic interruption

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 2 2022 - 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cronulla Spring Festival before the pandemic. Picture: John Veage

Spring festivals at Gymea and Cronulla are returning after two years of not being able to be held due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.