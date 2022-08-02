Spring festivals at Gymea and Cronulla are returning after two years of not being able to be held due to the pandemic.
The long-running Gymea Village Fair will be held on Sunday October 30, while CronullaFest (previously called the Cronulla Spring Fair) will be on held on the weekend of September 10-11.
Advertisement
The last time the festivals were held was in 2019.
Gymea Village Fair, which is run by the Chamber of Commerce, has traditionally been held in the last week of October in the Gymea Bay Road shopping strip.
Changes are proposed for the areas to be used for CronullaFest.
A Sutherland Shire Council staff report to the Traffic Committee said Monro Park would no longer be part of the festival as in previous years.
"Additional event space will be added by utilising the Gerrale Street car park and Cronulla Park," the report said.
"Council's event staff are working with the event organiser on the closure of this car park.
"Staff and councillors have previously expressed concerns that the parking loss from closure of this car park is too great.
"However, additional event space is needed and with the Cronulla Plaza works in the near future it is important to start using this car park and park as the event space.
"Events such as Council's Australia Day celebrations and recent ANZAC Day Dawn Service and Fire Stories event successfully utilised Cronulla Park and Gerrale Street car park.
"It can be argued that the public are tolerant of (even valuing) the use of these spaces for important local events."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.