St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Kogarah Public School's 150th anniversary celebrations

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 5 2022 - 10:30pm
Kogarah Public School celebrated its 150 anniversary on August 2 with a school assembly, cultural performances and historical display.

JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

