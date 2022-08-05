Kogarah Public School celebrated its 150 anniversary on August 2 with a school assembly, cultural performances and historical display.
The 150 year celebration was finally able to take place after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.
The school originally opened on the site of the current St Paul's Anglican Church in 1870 with around 45 students.
The infants school moved to the current site in Gladstone Street in April, 1954.
"In 1962, the primary students moved from their premises in Regent Street, part of the Kogarah High School site, to Gladstone Street due to the growth of population in the area," the school's principal Nitsa Comninos said.
"Our student population continues to grow and we now have almost 500 students.
"Former students of Kogarah Public School include author and poet Clive James, entertainer Jeanne Little, and Olympic swimmer Gary Chapman."
Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris, who attended the celebrations with Rockdale MP Steve Kamper and Councilor Elise Borg, congratulated the school in a Mayoral Minute last week's council meeting.
"I congratulate the school principal, Ms Comninos, the school leadership team, all the teachers, the students on their wonderful presentation and performances," Cr Katris said in his Mayoral Minute.
"The assembly heard stories of the 150 year history of the school from past students, principals, teachers, current students and the community," he said.
"There were performances by the school Drumming Group, Senior Dance Group, Chinese Dance Group and Bollywood Dance Group who displayed the cultural diversity that is celebrated in Kogarah Public School.''
Local historian Dr Garry Darby has written a book on the history of the school.
'1870-2020. 150th Anniversary History of Kogarah Public School' by Dr Garry Darby is available for purchase at the school for $25, along with other 150th anniversary memorabilia.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
