No cash payments, Hindi tells ICAC

The former mayor of Hurstville, Con Hindi has denied at the Independent Commission Against Corruption taking money from developer and real estate agent Philip Liu.
The ICAC is investigating whether former Hurstville Council and later Georges River Council Councillors Con Hindi and Vince Badalati, and former Hurstville Councillor Philip Sansom, sought or accepted benefits as an inducement to favour the interests of Ching Wah (Philip) Uy, Wensheng Liu and Yuqing ('China') Liu, in relation to planning matters affecting 1-5 Treacy Street and 53-57 Forest Road, the Landmark Square development.
The commission is also investigating whether Philip Uy, corruptly gave $10,000 cash to Mr Hindi to favour the interests of Mr Uy and Wensheng Liu in relation to Gloucester Road car park.
Counsel assisting the ICAC, Ms Zeli Heger said that on 23 July, 2018 Georges River Council voted on a revised Planning Proposal, endorsed by Mr Hindi and Mr Badalati, for Landmark Square development to be forwarded to the Greater Sydney Commission.
The amended Planning Proposal increased Floor Space Ratio for the site from 0.6 and 1:1 to 2:1 and 3.5:1, and amended the heights of the buildings from nine-metres to a range of heights from 12-metres to 65-metres.
This week, att the August 2 ICAC hearing, Mr Hindi was shown a series of messages extracted from Philip Uy's phone sent to an unidentified individual in July and August 2018. This included a photo taken from Mr Uy's apartment in Rhodes of an ironing board of cash.
The unnamed individual asked Mr Uy "To be given to me?" to which Mr Uy replied "Fat and Middle East."
"I want you to assume that's a reference to Mr Badalati and yourself," Ms Heger told Mr Hindi.
The other messages were 25 July, 2018, two days after Georges River Council had voted on 23 July, 2018 on the Landmark Square Planning proposal.
Ms Heger said, "Did you following 23 July request some money from Philip Uy?"
Mr Hindi, "No."
Ms Heger," Did Philip Uy in fact pay you an amount of money around this time."
Mr Hindi replied no.
Mr Hindi was also shown records of phone calls on July 25, 2015 made between Mr Hindi, Mr Badalati and Mr Uy around the vicinity of the Rhodes Waterside Shopping Centre.
Ms Heger, "Did you meet with Mr Badalati and Philip Uy on this afternoon, July 25, 2018?
Mr Hindi, "I don't recall meeting but if there were calls it doesn't mean we were there."
Questioned further, he added that he had probably met Mr Badalati and Mr Uy on one or two occasions around that time.
Ms Heger, said Mr Badalati's evidence was that Mr Uy gave him and Mr Hindi bags of cash with $100,000 each.
Mr Hindi denied this.
Mr Uy has also previously denied the allegation.
Ms Heger, "Were you given two bags containing cash by Philip Uy?:
Mr Hindi, "No, that never happened."
"Did Philip Uy ever pay you any money in respect of the Landmark Square Planning Proposal?"
"No."
Asked by Commissioner Stephen Rushton why Mr Badalati would make up the allegations, Mr Hindi replied, "I don't know whether it's the witness cooperation program or not. I don't know. Could probably do with that. Witness cooperation program, if you read it, you'll get concessions if you tell about other people. So maybe he took the opportunity."
Later, Ms Heger said, "Another coincidence is that the money on the ironing board was all in 50s. Mr Badalati's evidence is that the money he was given for the Landmark Square was all in 50s."
Mr Hindi, "They can only be 100 or 50s so it would have to be 50s. So that's not much of a coincidence."
Mr Hindi was shown a spreadsheet of costs for a property he and his family were developing in Culburra Avenue, Miranda around 2018-2019.
Ms Heger said the spreadsheet showed the record of payment for contractors was in cash.
Ms Heger, "Which suggests that by May 2019 about $166,000 in cash had been sourced from somewhere to pay contractors on this development....And I can tell you the Commission has looked for any matching withdrawals from your ... bank accounts and can't find any withdrawals that explain this amount of cash."
Asked where the cash came from, Mr Hindi said some were gifts or loans from family members.
The Commission asked Mr Hindi to supply the details and contacts for the family members.
Mr Hindi was asked about evidence by former Hurstville Councillor Clifton Wong who said he saw Philip Uy give Mr Hindi $10,000 for favourable treatment over a tender to develop the council-owned Gloucester Street, Hurstville car park.
"Did that happen?",
Mr Hindi, "No."
This allegation has also been denied by Mr Uy.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
