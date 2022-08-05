St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

No cash payments, Hindi tells ICAC

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Con Hindi, top left, being questioned at the Indpendent Commission Against Corruption on August 2.

The former mayor of Hurstville, Con Hindi has denied at the Independent Commission Against Corruption taking money from developer and real estate agent Philip Liu.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.