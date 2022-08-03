They faced challenges but nothing could stop these voices being raised in harmonic melody.
Sutherland Shire District Singers are again getting together for another performance, which follows from their most recent one at Stella Maris Cronulla.
Choir president Judy Edwards said its 20 members arrived ready to sing for its residents, but then came an unexpected setback.
"We were told we couldn't give the concert as two of the registered nurses tested positive to COVID-19," she said.
"It didn't stop us. We set up in the garden, overlooking the ocean. Some residents sat on the lawn and the others came out on to their balconies or sat by their windows and enjoyed our concert."
The choir is seeking new members - men and women, and no auditions are necessary.
A non-religious and non-profit group, they meet at Gymea Baptist church on Tuesday nights from 6pm-8pm.
Details, Judy: 0409812980.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
