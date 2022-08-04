Supporting vulnerable women with protective housing

A partnership between the NSW Government and community housing provider Women's Housing Company is set to drive a new strategy to address the female homelessness.
The completion of a new facility with nine units at Peakhurst by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) is one of 12 to be delivered by 2025 across Greater Sydney.
Advertisement
The NSW Government has invested $35 million towards the program, which will see the construction of safe accommodation across nine Sydney LGAs, delivering 106 new units for women who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness.
Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the new facilities would play a crucial role in helping those in need transition into permanent housing.
"Single women over 55 are one of the fastest growing groups of people seeking housing assistance in NSW. They can be at risk of homelessness for many reasons including separation, domestic violence, health issues or retirement," Mr Roberts said.
"That's why building these homes are so important. They'll provide women in need with a safe place to live, while ensuring they have a strong support network in an affordable, secure and stable environment.
Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones says housing for those most in need is the priority, particularly those who have become homeless.
"We know the stigma of being homeless can mean people sleeping rough feel too embarrassed or ashamed to reach out for assistance," Ms Maclaren-Jones said.
"That's why we've ramped up outreach teams to engage with more people sleeping rough and offer them support towards finding safe and stable accommodation so that they can get a roof over their head and back on their feet."
Oatley MP Mark Coure said the new housing complex would provide safe accommodation to women across the area who are or at risk of becoming homeless.
"Homelessness is an issue which can affect anyone for any number of reasons and this new complex will help to provide a safe and secure environment for vulnerable older women," Mr Coure said.
Women's Housing Company Chief Executive Debbie Georgopoulos said they welcomed the much-needed new housing for older women.
"Women's Housing Company has worked with LAHC on developing this new program, specifically for older women to be able to age in place," Ms Georgopoulos said.
"With each development, we'll refine our understanding of the design and amenity to ensure the blocks are a successful addition to our social housing and the local community.
"Safe and secure housing like this provides a stable base for improvements to health and well-being and the Women's Housing Company will ensure women are linked to local services to feel connected and settle into their new homes."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.