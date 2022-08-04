St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Tidal flow to be introduced at eastern end of Heathcote Road

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:22pm
Cracking in the road pavement on Heathcote Road caused by rock and soil slippage Picture: supplied

A tidal flow will be introduced at the eastern end of Heathcote Road as a result of the prolonged closure of the westbound lane.

