A tidal flow will be introduced at the eastern end of Heathcote Road as a result of the prolonged closure of the westbound lane.
From Monday morning, August 8, Heathcote Road between Princes Highway and New Illawarra Road will be open westbound from 5am to 12pm and eastbound from 1pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday.
The road section will be closed between 12pm and 1pm while the changeover takes place, meaning traffic will be diverted to the Bangor Bypass.
Since the beginning of July, westbound traffic has not been able to use this section of road at all.
Directional traffic flows will allow drivers heading north on the Princes Highway in the morning peak to be able to turn west onto Heathcote Road to access New Illawarra Road or continue towards Liverpool and the M5 Motorway.
In the afternoon peak, the direction for traffic will be changed so eastbound motorists can join the Princes Highway at Engadine.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans welcomed the announcement by Transport for NSW.
Mr Evans said the westbound lane on this section of road was closed in early July due to slope failure and damage to the road, caused by continual wet weather.
"I have been working hard behind the scenes to get an outcome on behalf of the community to ease congestion, ever since it was announced that Heathcote Road would require major repair works," he said.
Meanwhile, scheduled weeknight and full weekend closures between New Illawarra Road and Princes Highway will continue to allow work on the Heathcote Road Bridge upgrade.
Weeknight closures will be from 8pm-5am, Monday-Thursday August 8-11 and weekend closures on August 5-8 and August 12-15 from 8pm Friday to 5am Monday.
For the most up to date information on detours in place, visit livetraffic.com.
For the latest information on emergency repairs to Heathcote Road visit https://roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/heathcote-rd-emergency-works/index.html
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
