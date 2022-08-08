Riverwood set to be revitalised

Georges River Council has commenced planning for the revitalisation of the Riverwood Town Centre after receiving $500,000 under the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program.
The funding will support the council's Riverwood Reconnect program aimed at revitalising the town centre with new public furniture, more trees, shade structures and public art.
Member for Oatley, Mark Coure said "Riverwood was in desperate need of a restoration and this important investment from the NSW Government will go a long way to revitalising the Riverwood town centre."
The aim of the project is to provide a built environment designed for the community and with focus on strengthening the amenity, accessibility and economic vitality.
Riverwood Reconnected will be achieved through the inclusion of the following:
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said, "Our exciting Riverwood Reconnected project will contribute to revitalise and connect the two sides of Belmore Road, currently separated by the railway station."
An expression of interest has recently been completed to engage an artist for the public art mural installation in the town centre and awarded to Sydney-based artist Steven Nuttal, also known as Ox King.
Ox is a UK born illustrator and painter working in Sydney, alternating practice between the studio and street. Ox has completed a number of private and public commissioned art projects across New South Wales including Wollongong, Liverpool, Marrickville and Bondi Beach.
His Riverwood public art mural project will feature floral designs based on plants native to the Riverwood area and focus on rare plants that are listed as endangered in New South Wales.
A number of flowers including the Gosford Wattle (Acacia prominens), Magenta Lilly Pilly (Syzygium paniculatum) and the common Sydney golden wattle (Acacia longifolia) will be represented in the central cluster of the art mural.
The Riverwood Reconnected project is expected to commence installation in mid-August 2022 with works due to be completed by the end of September 2022.
