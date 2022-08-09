New Depena Reserve playspace gets thumbs up from local kids

The new Depena Reserve playspace got a big tick of approval from the local kids when it was officially opened for play on Saturday, 6 August.
The new playground was jointly funded by the State Government and Bayside Council with the government contributing $300,000 towards the project.
Bayside mayor, Dr Christina Curry invited local children to help her and the Rockdale MP, Steve Kamper cut the ribbon and officially open the playspace.
"It has so many opportunities for kids of all ages and abilities," Councillor Curry said.
"The best thing about the new upgrade is that it is wheelchair accessible, and the innovative design allows all abilities to play together."
The new park features inclusive playground equipment and furniture, nature play and interactive sensory spaces, and upgraded swings and slides.
There are shaded areas for parents and carers to sit and watch the kids play.
The local SES also provided a free community BBQ, while a popup library and face painters helped keep younger children entertained.
