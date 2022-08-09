St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

New Depena Reserve playspace gets thumbs up from local kids

Updated August 9 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:55am
The new Depena Reserve playspace got a big tick of approval from the local kids when it was officially opened for play on Saturday, 6 August.

