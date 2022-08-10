The resignation letter written by the state's former building commissioner David Chandler was referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
Premier Dominic Perrottet revealed this in Parliament today, while standing by his previous statement that the sacking of former Small Business and Fair Trading Minister and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos had nothing to do with Mr Chandler's resignation.
The Opposition has been demanding the resignation letter from Mr Chandler, who reported to Ms Petinos, be made public.
Mr Perrottet told Parliament the letter was sent to the Secretary of the Department of Customer Service Emma Hogan, and "out of an abundance of caution" was referred to the ICAC for its information on August 1.
Ms Petinos was sacked on July 31 following allegations of bullying staff in her ministerial and electoral offices.
The Opposition has questioned two meetings Ms Petinos had with property development company Coronation Property, which former Deputy Premier John Barilaro joined after leaving Parliament in October 2021.
A stop-work order on one of the company's projects was lifted on July 4, 2022.
Ms Petinos said in a statement earlier this week stop-work orders were a matter for the building commissioner, not the minister.
Ms Petinos said the first meeting related to regulatory matters, about which she took no action, while the second meeting was "social in nature" and only disclosed in her ministerial diary "out of an abundance of caution".
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
