St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Premier stands by statement sacking from ministry of Eleni Petinos had nothing to do with building commissioner's resignation

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 10 2022 - 9:49am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Perrottet and Eleni Petinos in happier times. Picture: Facebook

The resignation letter written by the state's former building commissioner David Chandler was referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.