Miranda MP Eleni Petinos is calling for the state government to honour its commitment to upgrade "Shark Park" and other suburban stadiums.
Ms Petinos, who was sacked as Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading on July 31, gave notice in state parliament of a motion she will seek to have debated.
Advertisement
As well as urging the commitment to be honoured, the motion "acknowledges the importance of the stadium upgrade and Centre of Excellence to the Sutherland Shire community" and "it is unacceptable that the shire miss out on funding if it exists for other areas".
A new, $300 million stadium is to be built at Penrith - a move announced in 2021.
Ms Petinos' motion also "recognises that clubs like the Cronulla Sharks are embedded in our communities and provide support for other organisations".
Ms Petinos has taken the opposite position to Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman on the government reneging on a verbal promise to provide $90 million for upgrades at Cronulla, Manly, Leichhardt and Newcastle.
Mr Speakman supported Premier Dominic Perrottet's announcement that priority would be given to the north coast floods response, and the suburban ground upgrades would be "staged".
Mr Speakman said, "I'll always will stand up for the people of Cronulla...but I recognise that at the moment the government has to prioritise supporting families and communities recovering from devastating floods (on the back of COVID, drought and fires)".
Opposition Leader Chris Minns also supports the government decision.
Before the announcement, the Sharks were preparing to upgrade the ET Stand and build a Centre of Excellence at PointsBet Stadium.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.