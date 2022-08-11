Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Significance of art and heritage in Georges River

Art can be a powerful way to share stories and to help shape our society.
Here in the Georges River, we have a diverse community and rich heritage that is celebrated through art.
At Hurstville Museum and Gallery, there are a number of current exhibitions that showcase the power of art and heritage such as In Good Hands and Operation Art.
The history of the Georges River area can be seen through historical photographs in the In Good Hands display.
This exhibition depicts aspects of female life in the St George community in a variety of roles, from health, family life, women's roles in the war effort, career and schooling.
Operation Art is celebrating its 27th Anniversary this year and will mark its debut in Georges River at Hurstville Museum and Gallery, as part of a state-wide roadshow.
There are 50 artworks created by students across NSW to encourage feelings of joy for sick kids who spend much of their time in hospitals.
Georges River Council will be holding a series of workshops to support the development of teachers and students by providing professional learning opportunities in visual arts. Lessons will coincide with the exhibition, during the period August 28 to September 2 at the Hurstville Museum and Gallery.
I invite you to explore the current exhibitions at Hurstville Museum and Gallery. Be inspired by our rich history, the power of art and how it can shape the Georges River Area. For more information or to book in for a workshop visit: https://www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Community/What-s-On
