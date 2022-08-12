Minerva School at Sutherland has received vital funding thanks to a donation, which means students will be able to be assessed by allied health professionals so they can reach their full potential.
The school caters for 50 students from Kindergarten to Year 12 who have autism, intellectual disabilities and complex mental health needs.
Advertisement
Following a partnership between Hino Australia and Schools Plus, the school will be able to engage a speech therapist and play therapist who will support students in their play, communication and social skills.
It is part of a 'Learn to Play' program that has been successfully implemented at similar schools.
Minerva School Acting Principal, Sarah Ellingham, said the program was designed to improved children's language, emotional regulation, problem solving and social skills.
"We are already seeing increased confidence from the students in implementing play, and improvement in sensory regulation both at school and home," she said.
"Additionally, we were able to complete our purpose-built sensory room, with funds helping to purchase equipment including a restoration tree, a rainbow infinity wall and tube lighting features. This room is vital for helping children regulate their senses and emotions.
"Donations such as this provide us with additional options to support our students to reach their full potential."
Minerva School previously received the NSW Premiers Award in 2020 for Highest Quality Education for its Learning for Life Project, which improved learning outcomes for students, using an Occupational Therapy framework.
"For the second year, we are proud to support four schools in Sutherland Shire - Minerva, Bates Drive School, Cook School and Dunlea School - to continue their vital work supporting students with complex needs, as part of our Schools Plus partnership," President and Chief Executive of Hino Australia, Sam Suda, said.
"As a Sutherland Shire business since 1995, it is important that we are able to make a tangible difference within our community and support these students, teachers and families for the best possible outcomes."
"As part of the Toyota Group of companies, we are pleased to continue the School Plus legacy that Toyota started in 2017."
Chief Executive of Schools Plus, Rosemary Conn, said she was keen to see other donors realise the benefits of the school and business partnership.
"Our partnership with Hino is a fabulous example of the impact local businesses can have on students and the community," she said.
"Schools Plus exists to help ensure every child, regardless of their location or background, has the opportunity to succeed at school. We're delighted that Hino shares our passion, and supports us in making that mission a reality."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.