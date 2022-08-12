St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Minerva School donation supported by Hino Australia and Schools Plus

By Eva Kolimar
Sensory experience boost: Minerva School at Sutherland will be able to expand a vital learning program for students with complex needs in its sensory room. Pictured: Chief Executive of Schools Plus, Rosemary Conn, Acting Principal of Minerva School, Sarah Ellingham, Hino Australia General Manager of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Michael Tentomas, and President and Chief Executive of Hino Australia, Sam Suda.

Minerva School at Sutherland has received vital funding thanks to a donation, which means students will be able to be assessed by allied health professionals so they can reach their full potential.

