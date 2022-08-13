Man critical after falling four storeys at Allawah

A maintencance worker was rushed to St George Hospital after falling four storeys from a cherry picker at Allawah today.
There were reports that the man, aged in his 30s, was trapped under the cherry picker after it toppled over.
Advertisement
Police and emergency services responded at around 12.30pm and NSW Ambualnce staff treated him at the scene before he was transported to hospital in a critical condition.
SafeWork NSW are investigating.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.