Teenage girl missing from Kingsgrove

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing in Sydney's south.
Audrey Tang, aged 14, was last seen at her home on Stoney Creek Road, Kingsgrove, about 11.30pm last night (Saturday 13 August 2022).
She was reported missing to officers from St George Police Area Command after her family noticed she was no longer at the home.
Audrey is described as being of Asian appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.
Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.
She is known to frequent the areas of Kingsgrove, Riverwood and surrounds.
Anyone with information regarding Audrey's whereabouts is urged to contact Kogarah Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
