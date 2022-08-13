St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Teenage girl missing from Kingsgrove

Updated August 13 2022 - 11:38pm, first published 11:33pm
Audrey Tang, aged 14, was last seen at her home on Stoney Creek Road, Kingsgrove, about 11.30pm last night (Saturday 13 August 2022).

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing in Sydney's south.

