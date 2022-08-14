Celebrating the life and humanity of Henry Lawson

The life and work of writer Henry Lawson will be celebrated with a performance of his poems set to music at the Shopfront Theatre at Carlton later this month.
September 2 is the 100th anniversary of the death of Lawson, arguably Australia's greatest poet.
To mark the anniversary, performers Chloe and Jason Roweth from Millthorpe will be performing 'On the Night Train, a celebration of Lawson's work' for Southern Sydney Folk Club at The Shopfront Arts Co-op in Carlton on Sunday August 28.
"Lawson is still one of Australia's favourite poets, and that's because of his heart as much as his genius," Chloe and Jason said.
"His poems are full of characters who were never mainstream, but he always portrayed them with understanding.
"For example, in 'Sticking to Bill', he describes a single mother whose partner is in jail, surely a scandalous character in the 1920s. Lawson didn't paint her a saint, but he painted her as loyal. He asks us to respect her humanity and her efforts.
"Storytelling is the whole idea. We all have a story and by hearing other people's stories shared with kindness and humanity, perhaps we can each do the same for ourselves and our neighbours.
"Henry Lawson was onto something and his works are still relevant and worth a read or a listen."
'On the Night Train, a celebration of Lawson's work' will see his works sung and recited with musical accompaniment.
For tickets, search for Southern Sydney Folk Club, or follow this link https://www.trybooking.com/CAUSD
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
