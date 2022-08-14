St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Celebrating the life and humanity of Henry Lawson

Updated August 14 2022 - 12:07am, first published 12:00am
The life and work of writer Henry Lawson will be celebrated with a performance of his poems set to music at the Shopfront Theatre at Carlton later this month.

