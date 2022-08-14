St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bayside Men's Shed bring new life to Rockdale Community Garden for spring

By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 14 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:04am
Digging in: Bayside Men's Shed members at the new Rockdale Community Garden, from left Steve, Oscar, Fred, Louis and George. Picture: John Veage

There will be new life sprouting in a neglected corner of Rockdale this spring thanks to the hard work of the volunteers of the Bayside Men's Shed.

