Football St George has announced the 21 coaches invited to participate in its inaugural Female Coach Mentor Program .
The program, emanating from the Female Football Committee, is designed to support the ongoing development of female coaches.
Future and Young Matildas head coach Leah Blayney was a guest on the inaugural night and coaches will have an opportunity to attend a communication workshop and training session led by Leah.
Football St George Community Football Technical Director, Brian Dene gave recognition to the special attributes that female coaches bring to the game.
"By providing the program, it is hoped that we can make it more achievable for women and girls to obtain community and advanced coaching qualifications."
Coach Janice Fernandes from Ramsgate RSL FC said as a current player she loved having the ability to share and guide her girls on the field each week from what she learns from her coach.
