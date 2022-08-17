Producing trained and skilled workers in the construction industry to benefit the community is the idea behind a new carpentry training facility at TAFE NSW Gymea.
The NSW Government has invested $800,000 to build the new facility, to help meet rising demand for carpenters and builders.
Advertisement
It ensures students can train in contemporary learning spaces that replicate industry settings.
The government has invested $1.5 million at the campus since 2019 to upgrade teaching and learning facilities to help students get into their desired jobs.
The facility includes a new classroom, four training pods that simulate a worksite, new tools and equipment, storage areas, racking for materials, and specialised dust extraction to safely manage fine particles.
Cronulla MP Mark Speakman says the investment will support the booming construction sector and grow the economy.
"With demand for carpenters in Sydney expected to grow by 10.8 per cent over the next five years, this new facility will help deliver the skilled and job-ready workers local employers need," he said.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the recent NSW Budget delivered a record $2 billion recurrent investment in TAFE NSW, Australia's largest training provider.
"The NSW Government's unprecedented investment in TAFE NSW will accelerate the skills-led recovery, which has already delivered hundreds-of-thousands of fee-free training places and contributed to low unemployment rates," he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.