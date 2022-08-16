St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

$78 million hotel planned for Coles Ramsgate site

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 16 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the hotel proposed for the Coles site at Ramsgate.

A $78 million, seven-storey development with a 104-room hotel is proposed for the Coles site at Ramsgate under a development application submitted to Bayside Council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.