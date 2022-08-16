$78 million hotel planned for Coles Ramsgate site

A $78 million, seven-storey development with a 104-room hotel is proposed for the Coles site at Ramsgate under a development application submitted to Bayside Council.
The DA for 277 The Grand Parade, Ramsgate includes 3,166 square-metres of retail space on the ground floor with a 2,900 sqm Coles supermarket, specialty shops, and a hotel lobby and entrance.
Advertisement
Levels three to six of the development will be a 104-room hotel offering quality accommodation for domestic and international tourists.
There will be food and drink premises and a rooftop recreation area.
Car parking for 204 cars will be on two basement levels. Vehicle access will be from the council car park parallel to Ramsgate Road.
The hotel will be set back for Ramsgate Road to enable a swimming pool on level two.
The applicant acknowledges that Cook Park to the east of the site is a heritage item. The council is required to consider any impact to the significance of the heritage item.
"The proposal does not detract from the heritage significance of Cook Park and its Norfolk Island pine trees," according to the Statement of Environmental Effects.
"The proposed development can provide public art that acknowledges the former use of the site as the Ramsgate Baths through an interpretative display and this treatment can be collaboratively developed with Council staff."
The applicant is seeking a variation in relation to building height and floor space ratio controls.
Controls for the area allow for a gross floor area of 8,958sqm. The proposed development is 10,450sqm, exceeding the controls by 1,492sqm or 16 per cent.
The proposed upper level of the lift over-run is 31.5 metres. The height breach is a maximum of 10.6 metres, a variation of 51 per cent.
Other parts of the proposed building exceed the height limit by 7.9 metres or 38 per cent.
The solar impact study shows a significant portion of the overshadowing impact of the proposal at 9am on 21 June falls on the driveway and buildings of the neighbouring property to the south.
"The shadow from the proposal at 12 midday will also primarily impact driveways and buildings rooves," according to the State of Environmental Effects.
"The building's shadowing impact from 3pm will be predominantly on The Grand Parade and a section of Cook Park. The impact of the proposal on the neighbouring building to the south results from the Development Control Plan compliant building envelope (largely the podium level) rather than the hotel levels."
The hotel will provide 36 jobs, the supermarket 110 jobs, retail 10 jobs and food and beverage 29 jobs.
The Statement of Environmental Effects concludes that the proposal will "provide for the development of tourist and visitor accommodation within close proximity of Sydney Airport and encourage tourists to visit and enjoy the natural and cultural facilities of southern Sydney and in particular, the Bayside Local Government Area.
"This proposal provides a significant opportunity to increase the provision of tourist accommodation close to the shore of Botany Bay."
Advertisement
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.