Police appeal to shire residents to take simple precautions after a spike in break and enters

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:22am, first published August 18 2022 - 9:15pm
Detective Inspector Brett Van Akker, the crime manager for Sutherland Shire Police Area Command.

Police are appealing for Sutherland Shire residents to take simple precautions to make their homes secure after a sharp rise in break and enter offences.

