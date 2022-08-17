St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Updated

Charges laid into alleged grant fraud syndicate

Updated August 18 2022 - 2:29am, first published August 17 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police executed a search warrant of a unit at Brighton-Le-Sands this morning as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.

Financial Crime Squad detectives have dismantled a criminal syndicate and charged four men who allegedly obtained more than $1.3 million through fraudulent NSW Government grant applications.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.