Alfords Point actress and author, SuzanMarie, has penned her latest works, on the back of building the beginnings of her career in screen.
After she attended NIDA, the young talent starred in ABC Me's television show 'Bushwhacked Bugs!', while completing a Bachelor of Psychology this year, with honours, and has a degree in screen and media.
She wrote, produced and will be starring in a film called 'A Bird on the Balcony.' Recently she starred in a film for The United Nations called 'Forced Marriage'. The film has won several awards and was produced by the Minderoo Foundation. SuzanMarie also has more than 150,000 followers on social media.
In 2021, she wrote a book inspired by mindfulness, titled '150 Words That Will Never Sound Angry (most of the time)', which will be released on August 31.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
