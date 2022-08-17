Martin's decades of volunteering brings Bexley community closer together

Bexley resident Martin Spiteri has been named NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year for Sydney City-Eastern Suburbs region.
Martin, 68, has been recognised for his almost 20 years of volunteering at the Benevolent Society's Greenwood Cottage at Bexley, the day centre for older people living in St George offering them social support, activities and outings.
Advertisement
His work there has included assisting on the community bus, preparing meals and providing friendship and emotional support to clients and their families.
Martin received his award, presented by the Centre for Volunteering, at the awards ceremony at Randwick Rotary on Monday, August 15.
And while he is excited to receive his award, Martin says that volunteering has given him much more in return including friendship and social connection.
Martin became involved in volunteering after being a full-time carer for his father, Joe, for 12 years.
When Joe passed away at the age of 85 in 2002, Martin's family said he needed to get socially involved in some cause.
He heard about the Benevolent Society's Greenwood Cottage and decided to offer his services.
"When I first started I assisted with the bus run, picking up clients to take them to Greenwood Cottage," he said.
"But after hurting my knee I have gotten involved in other activities at the cottage including preparing morning tea and cleaning up and supporting the clients.
He encourages people to take up volunteering.
"It's good for you to be socially connected with your community and know you are helping someone," he said.
He has also learned a lot of new skills such as first aid, fire training and quite a bit of dementia training.
Martin said volunteering has changed him. He has met a lot of people he would never otherwise have met.
And he is recognised by many people in Bexley through his connection with Greenwood Cottage.
"I've made some good friends with clients and volunteers and staff, he said. "I've made life-long friendships through volunteering.
Part of his work is making his clients feel connected and supported.
"Sometimes we are the only ones the clients will see during the whole week," he said.
A lot of the clients have spent their life in the Bexley area and Martin can relate to them because he has lived here almost all his life. He is able to reminisce with them and talk about the way Bewxley used to be.
Advertisement
Martin remembers a time when he first started volunteering.
He had turned up in the community bus to pick up a client and take her to Greenwood Cottage.
"I asked her how she was," he said. "And she replied. 'I'm much better now I've seen you.'
"To see that smile on their face makes you realise why you volunteer."
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.