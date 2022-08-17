St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Martin's decades of volunteering brings Bexley community closer together

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 17 2022 - 5:00am
Recognition: Bexley's Martin Spiteri receives his award from Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry.

Bexley resident Martin Spiteri has been named NSW Senior Volunteer of the Year for Sydney City-Eastern Suburbs region.

