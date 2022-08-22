St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council considers trial on Cronulla beaches of radical repair method

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 22 2022 - 5:37am, first published 2:19am
Recent devastation: Elouera beach after big seas in July this year. Picture: John Veage

A radical idea that could see Cronulla beaches recover more quickly after major erosion events is being investigated by Sutherland Shire Council.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

