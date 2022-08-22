A radical idea that could see Cronulla beaches recover more quickly after major erosion events is being investigated by Sutherland Shire Council.
The council decided at its last meeting to consider a trial of removing unsuitable vegetation from sand dunes in an area of Bate Bay after consulting other coastal councils, who have previously undertaken such work.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, who initiated the investigation, said experts had explained that, rather than preventing erosion, vegetation could actually worsen the problem by holding sand in place, created steep cliffs, and stopping the natural self-repair process.
Cr Pesce urged councillors to look at a video showing how Woonona Beach in the Illawarra was "saved" after Illawarra Beach Care persuaded Wollongong City Council to test its theory that by removing vegetation the beach would self repair.
The video, prepared by Simon Avery and Beach Care Illawarra, says, "Contrary to popular belief, if you free the sand you'll actually guard against erosion and help it recover faster".
Woonona beach is shown over the years, from the 1970s when there was a wide stretch of sand up till the beach disappearing after big seas in 2014 and the results of the removal of vegetation.
The video explains how vegetation planted to combat erosion grew unchecked onto beach berms and into storm swash zones.
"As vegetation encroached Woonona's ability to handle even the mildest event began to diminish
"Its seaward advance began to cause erosion / scarping.
"It steepened the beach slope, turning it from dissipative to reflective.
"It crippled the beach.
"It became stuck in a self-perpetuating erosive cycle. It stopped its ability to repair."
The video said after the vegetation was removed from the berm from a small section of the beach, "the results were immediate".
"The beach grew in width all by itself. Rare sea birds returned, small crabs have re-inhabited."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
