A fundraiser has been launched for a 22-year-old who has been described as a young man with a "full heart".
Ben Penrose died of a suspected heart attack at his Engadine home, on August 16.
A family friend who launched the fundraiser on behalf of Ben's mother, Kelly Maloney-Penrose, says Ben went to sleep and never woke up.
He worked at Fitness First Sylvania and at Cronulla, alongside his mother at the gym.
Described as a confident young man who always greeted gym members as they arrived with a smile, Ben studied at Lucas Heights Community School and Heathcote High School.
He also has an older sister.
More than $1000 has been raised so far. Friends are hoping to raise up to $25,000 to help pay for funeral costs.
Ben's funeral is being held at 3.30pm on August 26 at the Lodge Chapel, Woronora Memorial Park, 121 Linden Street, Sutherland.
There will be a further celebration of Ben's life at 4.30pm at Club on East, Sutherland.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
