St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

GoFundMe fundraiser launched for Ben Penrose

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Engadine's Ben Penrose died last week, on August 16. Picture: Supplied

A fundraiser has been launched for a 22-year-old who has been described as a young man with a "full heart".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.