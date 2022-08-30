Elderly couple assaulted at Gunnamatta Bay Pavilion

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an elderly couple were allegedly assaulted at Gunnamatta Bay Pavilion yesterday.
Police said, about 4.30pm on Monday, the man and woman, aged 75 and 74, were sitting at the pavilion when a male, who was unknown to them, allegedly smashed a glass bottle in their vicinity.
"Police have been told that when the older man confronted the male about his behaviour, both the man and woman were allegedly pushed to the ground," the police statement said.
"It's alleged the woman was then kicked several times in the face and body. The teen then fled the scene.
"The man and woman were taken to Sutherland Hospital, where they remain and have been treated for various injuries to their face, head and body."
Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, officers arrested a 14-year-old boy at Peakhurst about 11.30am today (Tuesday).
He was taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with two counts of reckless wounding.
The teen was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Children's Court today.
