St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Boy, 14 charged with assaulting elderly couple at Gunnamatta Bay Pavilion

Updated August 30 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elderly couple assaulted at Gunnamatta Bay Pavilion

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after an elderly couple were allegedly assaulted at Gunnamatta Bay Pavilion yesterday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.