Council seeks to hand over responsibility of Captain Cook Drive to state government

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:00pm
Captain Cook Drive leading to Kurnell has a bad crash history. Picture: John Veage

Sutherland Shire Council is seeking to have the state government take over responsibility for Captain Cook Drive between Gannons Road, Caringbah and Polo Street, Kurnell in a bid to have the increasingly busy route upgraded.

