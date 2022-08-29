Sutherland Shire Council is seeking to have the state government take over responsibility for Captain Cook Drive between Gannons Road, Caringbah and Polo Street, Kurnell in a bid to have the increasingly busy route upgraded.
At present, this section of the road is under council management.
Advertisement
The stretch north from Cronulla High School and Kurnell has a bad accident history and is regularly closed, cutting off Kurnell.
In the latest crash, a car hit a power pole about 5pm on Sunday July 31. Because the pole was leaning dangerously, the road was initially closed completely and then partially while the area was made safe.
The council resolved at its last meeting that, due to Captain Cook Drive's regional significance and crash history, and as a part of the council's proposed roads and freight strategy, the council advocate to Transport for NSW and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman for the state agency to assume roads authority responsibility for the section.
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, who moved the motion said, "As Kurnell is becoming a popular tourist attraction and is a regionally significant historic site, it is time this road be put under TfNSW".
"It is the only road in and out of Kurnell and if any future development is allowed the road will need a major upgrade," Cr Provan said.
"A few weeks ago, there was a major crash which closed the road for many hours. Residents could not return to, or leave, Kurnell.
"This is a safety issue as well as an inconvenience issue. The crash history on the road is not good."
Cr Provan said the road was also a well used cycle route for exercise and she received many requests that it be improved.
"The cost to do a major upgrade of the road is high," she said.
A TfNSW spokesman said the agency was "considering" the council's proposal.
Mr Speakman said the council hadn't raised the suggested change with him previously, but in anticipation it would, he would ask the Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward for a brief from TfNSW.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.