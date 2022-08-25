St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council releases design for skate park and children's play space in Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 25 2022 - 4:24am, first published 4:19am
Proposed youth precinct will include skate bowls and social areas. Picture: supplied

The skate park to be built as part of a Youth Precinct and Open Space project in Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda will include beginners and competition size bowls, plus an open skating area with manual pads, ledges and rails.

