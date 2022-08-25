The skate park to be built as part of a Youth Precinct and Open Space project in Seymour Shaw Park, Miranda will include beginners and competition size bowls, plus an open skating area with manual pads, ledges and rails.
A new children's play space will feature "an urban adventure play tower with a series of climbable nets, walls, ladders, cubby areas and slides, complemented by a swing set and sculpturable climbable feature".
Sutherland Shire Council is seeking community feedback on the design up until September 15.
The Seymour Shaw Park masterplan was adopted in late 2021
Stage 1, which includes the new skate park and children's playground, was expected to be completed in 2022.
However, the council now says construction of stage 1 will commence in early 2023 and the precinct will open in the first half of 2023.
Subsequent stages of the masterplan will be implemented in following years.
The council says its staff are "working with design specialists Playce, in consultation with local stakeholders to deliver the best possible recreation facility".
The skate bowl sizes will be 4-6ft deep (beginners) and 6-12 ft (competition).
There will also be a youth basketball half court, with seating and social areas connecting to adjacent paths and activities.
Scope of work for stage 1:
Feedback can be provided via the Join the Conversation page on the council's website or in writing to: Seymour Shaw Youth Precinct, Open Space Assets, Sutherland Shire Council, Locked Bag 17, Sutherland 1499.
Visit: https://jointheconversation.sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/active-space-seymour-shaw
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
