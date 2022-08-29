Keeping up appearances and ensuring a life of "clean living" never passes by Norma Windle. The centenarian attributes her long life to maintaining a touch of feminine sparkle and a focus on inner health.
Norma, who always ensures her hair is neatly tucked into a net at night for optimal morning form, reached the milestone age of 100 this year - and that called for a slice a sweet cake.
Advertisement
A resident of St George and Sutherland Shire for more than 70 years, Norma Margert Windle was born on August 28, 1922.
She was raised by her aunts. Her mother sadly died when she was a baby. Norma left school at 13 and worked in several factories and retail shops.
She raised her family at Bexley North alongside her husband George, who built their house where they brought up their two children, Robert (Bob) and Susanne (Sue).
George was a returned serviceman in the Australian Air Force, and fought in World War II. They were engaged before he left for battle, because he didn't want to get married in case he didn't return home.
He spent time in Singapore and sent a camphor wood box home, which got damaged during bombing. This box remains in the family.
The couple lived at Woronora for 10 years. George died of a heart attack in August, 1985. Norma lived in Loftus for 35 years near the shops and railway station.
She moved to John Paul Village St Vincent's Care Services Heathcote in 2020, and credits the support she received from her family, staff, volunteers, and strangers in the community who helped her when she had a fall.
Norma says salt has helped "preserve her" and says she is also grateful to the assistance she has received from Legacy, to maintain her independence.
She enjoys her weekly routine of church club, teaching scripture (she previously taught at a primary school), taking outings to the shops, regularly going to the hairdresser at Hurstville, and to the movies on the weekend.
Norma never drove - she always used public transport. She enjoys a card game of Canasta, and likes putting on make-up every day. Norma ensures her nail polish is changed each week.
One of her fondest memories is taking a tram into Sydney's CBD in her school uniform and walking across the Sydney Harbour Bridge when it opened for the first time.
She was at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 1964 where she watched her son Bob win a gold medal in the 1500 metres. She was so excited, she threw her shoes into the crowd, but was disappointed because she couldn't find them afterwards.
Norma's family still have a giggle when they hear her talk about missing her "nice pair of shoes" - rather than about Bob's achievement.
Family is a big part of Norma's life. She has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren describe her as a feisty woman who stands up for herself and others. "She has a kind heart, even if she is blunt. She takes pride in her appearance. She is interesting, funny and tough," they said.
On receiving many letters congratulating her on reaching 100, Norma shed a tear. "I can't be 100," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.