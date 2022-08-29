St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St Vincent's Aged Care Heathcote resident turns 100

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 29 2022 - 3:48am, first published 3:40am
Norma Windle celebrates her 100th birthday with an iced pink cake. Picture by Chris Lane

Keeping up appearances and ensuring a life of "clean living" never passes by Norma Windle. The centenarian attributes her long life to maintaining a touch of feminine sparkle and a focus on inner health.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

